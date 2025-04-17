How much it costs to park at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Way.com compiled data on parking rates and options at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
On-site parking options at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport range in price from $16 to $35. Around the country, airport parking lots cost anywhere from $5 to $168. Surprisingly the most expensive airport parking lot is in Denver, not in New York City or Los Angeles.
On-site parking lots at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
#1. Brown: $16
#2. Orange: $18
#3. Blue: $21
#3. Red: $21
#5. CLE Smart Parking: $23
#6. Curbside Valet: $35
Most expensive parking lots at U.S. airports
#1. DEN Airport (Short Term East): $168
#1. DEN Airport (Short Term West): $168
#3. LGA Airport (Terminal C Parking): $89
#4. JFK Airport (Blue Garage): $80
#4. LGA Airport (Terminal B Lot): $80
#4. JFK Airport (Yellow Garage): $80
#7. LAX Airport (Valet Parking Lot): $75
#7. ORD Airport (Economy Parking G): $75
#7. LGA Airport (Terminal A Lot): $75
#10. JFK Airport (Red Garage): $70