How to infuse your marriage proposal with Hollywood magic

Lights, camera, love—some of the most iconic proposals from the big screen have left audiences swooning for years. Why not take inspiration from these romantic movie moments to craft your own memorable proposal? In this guide to famous movie proposals, VRAI, a fine jewelry brand specializing in lab-grown diamonds, explains how to recreate silver screen magic and choose the perfect engagement ring to seal the deal.

1. "Pride and Prejudice" (2005) — Mr. Darcy's Rain-Soaked Confession

Nothing says drama like a heartfelt declaration of love in the rain. Mr. Darcy's iconic proposal to Elizabeth Bennet amidst the storm is filled with emotion and tension, making it a cinematic masterpiece. While their initial engagement had some obstacles, their love stood the test of time. This proposal is particularly inspiring for the book-loving couple that likely is as inspired by Jane Austen's novel as they are by the film adaptation.

How to recreate it:

Find a natural location that's meaningful to your relationship, whether it's a scenic countryside or a city park. Bonus points if you do it during a light drizzle or after a sudden rain (just make sure your partner's comfortable).

Ring pairing suggestion:

Go for a timeless, romantic ring that embodies refinement and meaning. An 18k yellow gold solitaire highlighting a cushion or Round Brilliant cut center stone is ideal, reflecting both simplicity and enduring love.

2. "Sweet Home Alabama" (2002) — The Jewelry Store Proposal

In this romantic comedy, Andrew Hennings proposes to Melanie Smooter with an entire room inside a famous Manhattan jewelry store available for her to select her dream engagement ring. The gesture is grand, but what makes it special is the idea of personalization and choice. This particular proposal is ideal for the fashion and luxury-loving couple who enjoy spending their day—and their future together—shopping for the finer things in life.

How to recreate it:

You don't need to rent out a luxury store. Instead, create a moment where your partner can be involved in choosing the perfect ring—perhaps at a romantic dinner where you discuss your forever together before shopping for a ring together online or in-store. Booking an appointment at your chosen jewelry store can also be the ideal way of popping the question.

Ring pairing suggestion:

For a modern and luxurious option, consider a three stone engagement ring in platinum. The combination of precious metals and not one, but three diamonds is the ultimate expression of opulence. And customizing with your favorite combination of diamond shapes will have you feeling like a star.

3. "Love Actually" (2003) — The Silent Card Scene

One of the most memorable moments from "Love Actually" is the silent card scene. Although this declaration doesn't involve verbal communication, its emotional impact is undeniable. Mark's quiet confession of unspoken love is moving and heartfelt. For the couple that can't get enough of the holiday season, this throwback to a beloved Christmas movie is perfect for proposing.

How to recreate it:

Surprise your partner at home or a place that holds sentimental meaning. Prepare a series of cue cards detailing your love story, ending with the question, "Will you marry me?"

Ring pairing suggestion:

Choose a classic design with refined details like a hidden halo engagement ring for subtle yet meaningful brilliance. For the diamond shape, there's no wrong option, but a deep Asscher cut center stone might be the perfect symbol for your deep feelings.

4. "Sex and the City" (2008) — Closet Surprise

When Mr. Big proposes to Carrie Bradshaw, it's inside a walk-in closet—a dream come true for her. Instead of a traditional ring, he presents her with blue Manolo Blahnik heels, showcasing that proposals can be as personal as the couple themselves. While this is also the perfect proposal for the most fashion-forward couples, it's also ideal for the pair that DIY's together.

How to recreate it:

Incorporate a personal touch based on something your partner loves. Whether it's a book, a favorite pair of shoes, or another meaningful object, make the moment uniquely yours. For those working on their home together, choose a house-related project to work on to set the stage for your proposal.

Ring pairing suggestion:

For a fashion-forward ring, opt for an east-west solitaire engagement ring that displays the center stone on its side. This modern design is perfect for a partner who appreciates contemporary style and unique craftsmanship.

5. "The Notebook" (2004) — The Ferris Wheel Declaration

Noah's bold move to jump onto the Ferris wheel and win Allie's attention is just the beginning of their tumultuous love story. Later, they rekindle their love in one of the most tear-jerking moments in movie history. For the rom-com lovers out there, recreating this moment is as romantic as it gets.

How to recreate it:

Think outside the box—literally. Plan a daring or adventurous proposal that includes your partner's favorite activity, whether it's a romantic boat ride or a carnival setting. If you live in a bigger city, consider traveling to a smaller town or the countryside to create the perfect backdrop for this big day.

Ring pairing suggestion:

A Toi et Moi engagement ring is the perfect choice for a proposal inspired by this cinematic love story. French for "you and me" and inspired by a historic setting, this ring is emblematic of this long-lasting, fusional love story.

6. "Notting Hill" (1999) — Simple Yet Heartfelt

"I'm just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her." This line is forever etched in the hearts of rom-com lovers. Anna Scott's simple yet powerful proposal to William showcases vulnerability and truth. While much of the love story takes place in William's bookshop, the two bond over a famous painting—so this is perfect for book and art-loving couples.

How to recreate it:

Keep things simple and heartfelt. Propose at home or in a cozy spot that's personal to you both. Sometimes, authenticity is more romantic than grand gestures. Pair the proposal with a favorite book, original piece of art, or even favorite film (remember, the leading lady of Notting Hill is a famous actress).

Ring pairing suggestion:

Go for a refined classic reminiscent of Old Hollywood glamor, like a halo setting or solitaire with a tapered band and pavé details. This look is perfect for a proposal made for the big screen yet rooted in honesty and love.

Happily Ever After

No matter which cinematic proposal inspires you, remember that the most important element of your engagement is its meaning and intention. Make your engagement story worthy of the big screen with a ring that reflects your love and your style—dramatic or not. And choose the setting that most inspires you as a couple to start your happily ever after off right.