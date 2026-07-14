Heat advisory issued for Wednesday

DAYTON, OH — Heat continues to build across the Miami Valley heading into Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory which will be in effect from noon - 8PM tomorrow. Heat index values may approach 100 degrees during the hottest part of the day on Wednesday.

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Compared to the last heat wave that we experienced to begin the month, humidity this time around isn’t as extreme. As a result, the heat index values aren’t forecast to be nearly as high. Instead of heat indices of 100 possible, we’ll top out around 100. It will be hot and uncomfortable, but it won’t be as bad as last time.

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Showers and storms make a return on Friday and continue through the weekend. Up to an inch of rain may fall over the weekend.

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