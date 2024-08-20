Healthy Eating vs Convenience: How to find the balance when packing school lunches

With kids heading back to school, health experts say the focus should be on what kids are eating as much as what they are learning.

Whether you are sending your children to school with a packed lunch or going with school-provided lunches, health experts recommend making sure eating healthily is the focus and not convenience.

However, Consumer Reports Dietician Amy Keating admits that finding that balance can be a challenge,

“You’re not going to have time every day, and that’s where, when your guard is down and you’re too busy, that’s where the convenience comes in, and we don’t have time to think about it,” Keating said.

