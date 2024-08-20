New coffee shop to open in downtown Dayton

DAYTON — Downtown Dayton is getting a new coffee shop.

Mug Mafia will be located at 200 E. Fifth Street, which is the former space of Smokin’ Bar-B-Que.

Customers will be able to enjoy the “ultimate blend of artisanal coffee, specialty teas, and cozy vibes,” its Facebook page said.

A recent post from the coffee shop shows that plumbing, HVAC, and roofing has been completed for the shop.

For updates from the coffee shop, you can find its Facebook page here.

