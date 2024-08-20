‘Brightens their whole day;’ Local barbershop offers free hair cuts to Mad River students

RIVERSIDE — A local barbershop partnered with Mad River Local Schools to provide free haircuts to students ahead of the new school year.

More than 200 students showed up to get their haircut at the free event yesterday. News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher spoke to the owner of the barbershop about why he wanted to hold the event LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Mad River Local Schools doesn’t go back until next month, but Alumni Dylan Hudson is already helping students get ready for the first day.

“I’ve always seen stuff like this in movies. I’ve just never seen it in my community before, so I just wanted to be the one to bring it to life,” Hudson said.

Hudson, the owner of 937 Barbershop, provided free haircuts for any student attending Mad River Local Schools during a six hour event at the Mad River Board of Education Gym.

