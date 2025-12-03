Father arrested for allegedly driving drunk with two young children in car

KNOX COUNTY, Indiana — A man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk while his four-year-old daughter and six-year-old son were in the car.

On Tuesday evening, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police stopped a vehicle on US 50 near Gray Barn Road for speeding and nearly hitting two other vehicles, according to a press release.

While talking to the driver, identified as 27-year-old Jaret VanPatten, of Hazelton, officers detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage.

VanPatten also displayed signs of impairment, according to the release.

VanPatten’s four-year-old daughter and six-year-old son were also in the vehicle.

VanPatten was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, Indiana, where officers continued their investigation and determined that he was impaired.

VanPatten was arrested for several criminal charges:

Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated with Passengers less than 18 years of age, Level 6 Felony

Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor

Neglect of a Dependent, Level 6 Felony

While at the hospital, VanPatten was also arrested for disorderly conduct. He was taken to Knox County Jail, where he is being held on bond.

His two children were released to a relative.

