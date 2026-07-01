Extreme heat alerts extended through Friday

DAYTON, OH — The National Weather Service has extended the extreme heat warning for all of the Miami Valley through Friday evening. Heat index values this afternoon through Friday afternoon could climb as high as 106 prompting this warning.

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With today being the third day in a row at or above 90 degrees, we are now experiencing our first heat wave of 2026. Today was the fourth day this year with temperatures at or above 90 degrees. Dayton averages 14 such days each year.

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Looking ahead, 90s likely last through Saturday before added cloud cover and rain chances start to make it more difficult for temperatures to climb to 90 degrees. As the worst of the heat fades away and rain chances increase, we will have to watch for the possibility of severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center already has the Miami Valley highlighted in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather on Friday.

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