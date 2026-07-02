Man hospitalized due to firework-related injury in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A man was hospitalized with a firework-related injury in Springfield on Wednesday night, according to a Springfield fire captain.

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Springfield fire crews were called to N Florence Street on reports of a man who was injured by a firework around 9:45 p.m.

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The captain said that upon arrival, crews took him to Springfield Regional Medical Center.

CareFlight has been requested to take the man to Miami Valley Hospital, the captain added.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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