Police continue search for suspect after daytime drive-by shooting near Levitt Pavilion

DAYTON — Investigators are using new technology to track down information about a drive-by shooting near the Levitt Pavilion Tuesday afternoon.

Dayton police said it looks like two victims and many others ran across the street towards the Levitt Pavilion to escape what witnesses said was a dozen shots. One man reported a teen being hit by shots. Another caller tried to track where the attack vehicle went.

>> RELATED: 2 taken to hospital after drive-by shooting near Levitt Pavilion; Mayor says it is ‘unacceptable’

Officers told News Center 7 they discovered two victims, a male and a female.

News Center 7 asked investigators, despite the large number of people in the area that is very close to the RTA hub downtown, if the attack was targeted at any one individual or group. Dayton Lt. Jeffrey Thomas said they do not know at this time.

>> RELATED: ‘I heard gunshots, saw a lot of people running;’ 911 calls describe drive-by shooting in Dayton

Bridgett Williams hated to hear about what happened.

She heard police stress that shootings and violent crimes are rare downtown and hopes it stays that way because she goes out of her way to go there.

“I could go to a library in my area but I like to come downtown, go to the coffee shop,” Williams said.

Both Dayton Mayor Jeff Mims and Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal released statements indicating officers are using new technology recently approved and installed to help track down the people responsible, such as cameras and license plate readers.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Levitt Pavilion Shooting (Staff)

©2023 Cox Media Group