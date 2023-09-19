Police asking for public’s help in identifying person of interest connected to Miami Twp. thefts

MIAMI TWP. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest connected with recent burglaries and thefts across the area.

>>Kettering Police searching for suspects in fraud investigation

A person was seen walking in the 7200 block of Mad River Road and backyards in the 200 block of Sayebrook Road, Miami Township Police wrote on social media.

They were pictured wearing gloves and could be related to the recent burglaries and thefts in the area.

Miami Township Police have increased patrols in these areas.

They are also asking for any additional video or information.

Please call 937-296-2558 or send them an email here.

Person of interest related to burglaries and thefts Photo credit to Miami Township Police Facebook

Person of interest related to burglaries and thefts Photo credit to Miami Township Police Facebook

©2023 Cox Media Group