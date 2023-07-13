At least 4 hospitalized in 3 separate shootings in Dayton

DAYTON — At least four people are hospitalized after multiple shootings in Dayton in a span of eight hours starting Wednesday afternoon.

The first shooting happened at around 5:25 p.m. late Wednesday afternoon at the 2000 block of East Fifth Street.

Officers and medics responded to reports of a woman shot in the face, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A 911 call obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request details the moment a man found the woman had been shot.

“I got a girl that’s been shot down here at Irwin and Pruden... she said she’s been shot... it’s bad,” the caller told dispatchers.

The caller said the woman was conscious but incoherent.

“She’s up, but she’s hurt,” he told dispatchers.

“Just hold on, help is on the way. You’re going to be all right,” the caller tells the woman in the background.

Medics transported her to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Lt. Jeffrey Thomas with the Dayton Police Department.

The second shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night at the 3800 block of Stanford Place.

Medics transported at least one person to the hospital, dispatchers told News Center 7 Wednesday night.

The third shooting happened at around 1:31 a.m. early Thursday morning at the 1900 block of W. Third Street.

Medics transported two people to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton Police for additional information on all three shootings.

We are working to learn the conditions of the victims and if there are any suspects in custody.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

