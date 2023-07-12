UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are on the scene shooting in Dayton Wednesday evening.

Just before 5:25 p.m., police were called to the 2000 block of East Fifth Street to reports of a woman shot in the face in Dayton, according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Lt. Jeffrey Thomas with Dayton Police Department.

A 911 call obtained by News Center 7 details the moments a man finds the woman who had been shot.

“I got a girl that’s been shot down here at Irwin and Pruden... she said she’s been shot... it’s bad,” the caller tells dispatchers.

The caller said the woman was conscious but incoherent.

“She’s up, but she’s hurt,” he tells dispatchers.

“Just hold on, helps on the way.. you’re going to be alright,” the caller tells the woman in the background.

Sirens and medics can be heard on the scene in the final moments of the call.

