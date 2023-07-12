At least 1 taken to hospital after crash on I-75 in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-75 northbound in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 4:10 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to a crash on I-75 northbound near West Second Street, according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch.

Dispatchers confirmed that one person has been taken to the hospital and another medic is on their way to the scene.

Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras show one car on its side and another off to the side of the road.

Lanes were blocked in the area, but have since reopened according to ODOT.

We are working to learn the condition of the person hurt and if any other injuries have been reported.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.





