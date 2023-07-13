1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to the 3800 bock of Stanford Place to reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

>> Woman arrested after allegedly abducting child, assaulting 3 deputies during arrest

One person was taken from the scene to the hospital, dispatch notes indicate.

Information about the condition of the person or if anyone was taken into custody was not available.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.





©2023 Cox Media Group