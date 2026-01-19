College students file lawsuit after balcony collapse that hurt 10

CINCINNATI — Nine people who were hurt in a balcony collapse in October and have since filed lawsuits against multiple defendants, claiming they suffered serious, permanent injuries.

The lawsuits include one filing on behalf of eight University of Cincinnati medical students, our news partners at WCPO reported.

A second complaint was filed on behalf of another first-year medical student who, according to the suit, has suffered a traumatic brain injury and has been unconscious in intensive care since the incident.

The lawsuits have been filed against the Stetson Square Condominium Unit Owners Association, Neyer Properties Inc., and Eclipse Community Management, as well as other individuals and entities responsible for the maintenance and repair of the balcony.

Court documents detail that the students were at a celebration for completing exams at a rental unit located at 242 Stetson St.

During the gathering, the plaintiffs went out onto the balcony, which they believed was secure.

Allegations in the lawsuits claim that without warning, one side of the balcony collapsed, causing the group to fall at least 20 feet to the pavement below, resulting in severe injuries such as head wounds, concussions, and fractures that required medical intervention.

The complaints assert that the defendants had a duty to maintain a safe environment and were aware, or should have been aware, of the defective nature of the balcony in question.

Both lawsuits seek financial compensation and punitive damages for the injuries suffered by the plaintiffs.

Andrew McGovern, another medical student involved, had previously filed a similar lawsuit shortly after the incident, further highlighting the severity and implications of the collapse.

