Child hospitalized after being hit by vehicle

COLUMBUS — A child was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Columbus Saturday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Columbus Division of Police were dispatched to the intersection of East 16th and Lexington Avenues on reports of a person being struck by a vehicle, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, they found that a child had been hit.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is listed in “stable” condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group