Car crashes into gate at FBI Pittsburgh office

PITTSBURGH, PA — A driver crashed a car into Pittsburgh’s FBI building gate early Wednesday morning.
Our sister station, WPXI TV in Pittsburgh, says the crash happened around 3 a.m.
Pictures from the scene show a white car that crashed into the gate.
Witnesses told WPXI that they saw a man leave the car, drape an American flag over the gate, yell something, and walk away.
A message with expletives is also written in red on the driver’s side door of the vehicle.
News Center 7 is working to learn what led to the incident and if anyone is in custody.
We will continue to follow this story.
