Bomb threat prompts evacuation from high school, schools in district on lockdown

MIAMI COUNTY, Indiana — An Indiana school district was placed on a lockdown Friday morning after reports of a bomb threat at the jr/sr high school.
On Jan. 15, around 9 a.m., the Miami County, Indiana 911 Dispatch Center received a report of a bomb threat to Peru Jr/Sr High School, according to a spokesperson from Peru City Schools.
When police officers arrived on scene, an organized evacuation of the budlings were performed. All other buildings in the school district were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.
Peru Police and Indiana State Police began an investigation.
Students at the Peru Jr/Sr High School were released from their secure location to their parents.
The school remained closed for the rest of the day.
All extra-curricular activities were canceled for the day, and the school has coordinated with parents for students to receive belongings that were left behind.
During a thorough search of the school, no threats or hazardous devices were located, according to a spokesperson with the Indiana State Police.
With further investigation, troopers determined the incident to be a swatting call.
The investigation revealed information that links those responsible for the swatting call to similar incidents across the county.
The investigation is still ongoing.
