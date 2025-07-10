Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Columbus metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.

#10. Berkshire Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Olentangy Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 867 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#9. Larry Larson Middle School

- School grades: 4-8

- Location: Grandview Heights City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 449 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#8. New Albany Middle School

- School grades: 7-8

- Location: New Albany-Plain Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 746 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#7. Olentangy Orange Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Olentangy Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 1,042 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#6. Hyatts Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Olentangy Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 800 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#5. Metro Schools

- School grades: K-12

- Location: Columbus, OH

- Enrollment: 1,077 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#4. Olentangy Shanahan Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Olentangy Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 1,001 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#3. Willard Grizzell Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Dublin City Schools, OH

- Enrollment: 673 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Henry Karrer Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Dublin City Schools, OH

- Enrollment: 822 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Eversole Run Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Dublin City Schools, OH

- Enrollment: 848 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+