Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Columbus metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.
#10. Berkshire Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Olentangy Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 867 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#9. Larry Larson Middle School
- School grades: 4-8
- Location: Grandview Heights City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 449 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#8. New Albany Middle School
- School grades: 7-8
- Location: New Albany-Plain Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 746 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#7. Olentangy Orange Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Olentangy Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,042 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#6. Hyatts Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Olentangy Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 800 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#5. Metro Schools
- School grades: K-12
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 1,077 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#4. Olentangy Shanahan Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Olentangy Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,001 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#3. Willard Grizzell Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Dublin City Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 673 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Henry Karrer Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Dublin City Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 822 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Eversole Run Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Dublin City Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 848 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+