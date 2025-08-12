Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Dayton metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.
#9. Temple Christian School
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Enrollment: 154 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#8. Dayton Christian School
- Location: Miamisburg, OH
- Enrollment: 1,271 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#7. Legacy Christian Academy
- Location: Xenia, OH
- Enrollment: 449 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#6. East Dayton Christian School
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Enrollment: 358 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#5. Bethel Baptist School
- Location: West Carrollton, OH
- Enrollment: 46 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#4. The CinDay Academy
- Location: Springboro, OH
- Enrollment: 219 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#3. Dominion Academy of Dayton
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Enrollment: 106 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#2. Spring Valley Academy
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Enrollment: 556 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#1. The Miami Valley School
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Enrollment: 498 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+