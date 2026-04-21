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Best draft picks in Cleveland Browns history

Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in Cleveland Browns history using career Weighted Approximate Value (wAV), a metric developed by Pro-Football-Reference.com to estimate career impact. The ranking also lists individual accolades such as Pro Bowl selections, First-Team All-Pro honors, and total years as a starter. Players were assigned to their originally drafted teams, excluding any draft-day trades. Data is as of April 2026.

#9. Bobby Mitchell (1958, Round 7, Pick 84) (tie)

- Position: FL

- Career wAV: 88

- Pro Bowls: 4

- First-Team All-Pro: 1

- Games Played: 148

- Seasons as Starter: 10

#9. Gene Hickerson (1957, Round 7, Pick 78) (tie)

- Position: G

- Career wAV: 88

- Pro Bowls: 6

- First-Team All-Pro: 3

- Games Played: 202

- Seasons as Starter: 13

#7. Clay Matthews (1978, Round 1, Pick 12) (tie)

- Position: LB

- Career wAV: 94

- Pro Bowls: 4

- First-Team All-Pro: 0

- Games Played: 278

- Seasons as Starter: 16

#7. Dick Schafrath (1959, Round 2, Pick 23) (tie)

- Position: T

- Career wAV: 94

- Pro Bowls: 6

- First-Team All-Pro: 3

- Games Played: 176

- Seasons as Starter: 12

#6. Henry Jordan (1957, Round 5, Pick 52)

- Position: DT

- Career wAV: 95

- Pro Bowls: 4

- First-Team All-Pro: 5

- Games Played: 163

- Seasons as Starter: 10

#5. Jim Marshall (1960, Round 4, Pick 44)

- Position: DE

- Career wAV: 102

- Pro Bowls: 2

- First-Team All-Pro: 0

- Games Played: 282

- Seasons as Starter: 20

#4. Willie Davis (1956, Round 15, Pick 181)

- Position: DE

- Career wAV: 103

- Pro Bowls: 5

- First-Team All-Pro: 5

- Games Played: 162

- Seasons as Starter: 10

#3. Myles Garrett (2017, Round 1, Pick 1)

- Position: DE

- Career wAV: 104

- Pro Bowls: 7

- First-Team All-Pro: 5

- Games Played: 134

- Seasons as Starter: 9

#1. Paul Warfield (1964, Round 1, Pick 11) (tie)

- Position: WR

- Career wAV: 108

- Pro Bowls: 8

- First-Team All-Pro: 2

- Games Played: 157

- Seasons as Starter: 11

#1. Jim Brown (1957, Round 1, Pick 6) (tie)

- Position: FB

- Career wAV: 108

- Pro Bowls: 9

- First-Team All-Pro: 8

- Games Played: 118

- Seasons as Starter: 9