Rain chances arrive Wednesday

DAYTON — A weak cold front begins to push south from the Great Lakes, but doesn’t make it through the Valley. It does however bring scattered rain and a few rumbles of thunder throughout the morning and even a few scattered storms can redevelop throughout the evening. No severe weather is forecast, but a quarter of an inch or rain is possible through Thursday.

Futurecast

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This front will lift back north as a warm front leading into Thursday leaving a small chance of drizzle or light shower early, but the afternoon will be dry and near 80 degrees.

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Friday night and into Saturday will bring out next good chance for rain and a few storms. At this time nothing looks severe, but a few stronger storms can’t be ruled out with the potential of strong winds.

Monday of next week will bring another attempt of rainfall.

CPC Precipitation Outlook

The Climate Prediction Center has the entire Ohio Valley with above average rainfall through the beginning of May.

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