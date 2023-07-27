Area police department looking for suspects in credit card misuse case

KETTERING — Kettering Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who allegedly misused a credit card.

The department shared images on social media from a surveillance camera at a gas station in the area of East Stewart Street.

>> Inmate who escaped from correctional center in Warren County captured

The images show two men who police said are suspects in a “misuse of a credit card report.”

Anyone who is able to identify the suspects is asked to contact Patrol Officer Drayton at 937-296-2555.

©2023 Cox Media Group