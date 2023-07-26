Search underway for inmate who escaped from correctional center in Warren County

LEBANON — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped a correctional facility in Lebanon early Wednesday morning.

Glynis R. Thompson escaped from the Community Correctional Center located at 5234 State Route 63 with two other inmates around 1:40 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

The three inmates breached a window and fled on foot from the facility, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two inmates were taken into custody shortly after the escape by the Monroe Police Department and booked in the Warren County Jail.

Thompson remains at large.

The sheriff’s office says Thompson has active warrants for his arrest, a history of violence and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone who sees Thompson should immediately call 911 and notify law enforcement of his whereabouts.

Thompson has numerous tattoos, which include two tear drops at his right eye, a cross at his left eye, line tattoos on both eyelids and a full neck tattoo containing depictions of females and wings, the sheriff’s office said.

He is 37-years-old and described as 5′09″, 200 lbs., with red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Brandon Abshear, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, at 513- 695-1586, or e-mail crimetips@wcsooh.org.





