90s to last through Saturday

DAYTON, OH — An extreme heat warning remains in effect for all of the Miami Valley through at least Thursday evening as dangerous heat continues. There is a chance heat alerts could be extended into Friday or Saturday. Bottom line, each afternoon through Saturday looks hot with highs in the lower 90s. Humidity will make it feel hotter with heat index values above 100.

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It is typical to see 90 degree weather in the Miami Valley. Dayton averages 14 days at or above 90 each year. Last year we saw 18 such days.

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The hot pattern should break down a bit this weekend into next week. The upper level ridge of high pressure weakens, and daily thunderstorm chances go up. Additional clouds and showers should help temperatures not get quite as hot.

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