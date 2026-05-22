76-year-old arrested on child porn charges

BUTLER COUNTY — A 76-year-old man accused of exploiting children has been formally charged.

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Dennis Lahr was indicted by a Butler County grand jury on three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity orientated matrial and three counts of tampering with evidence.

Lahr was arrested on May 4, 2026.

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A witness reported seeing Lahr watching child pornography, which prompted the investigation, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators learned the activity had reportedly been happening since 2023.

“These types of charges are absolutely disgusting and sickening,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.

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