3 officers injured in crash involving 2 police cruisers

COLUMBUS — Three officers were injured in a crash involving two police cruisers in Columbus over the weekend.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the intersection of South Hague and Sullivant Ave on reports of a two-cruiser collision, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

Police reviewed footage from a nearby gas station and said the driver in the first cruiser was traveling southbound and failed to yield at a stoplight.

A crash report obtained by WBNS-10 TV says the driver slid through the intersection and was struck by the second cruiser, which caused the first cruiser to spin and collide with a wall.

The second cruiser spun and ran through a wall and a roadway sign.

Both cruisers were responding to an emergency call when the crash occurred, according to the report.

The driver of the first cruiser was taken to Wexner Medical Center, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The second driver and a passenger were taken to Grant Medical Center. All three are described to be in “stable” condition, but the passenger had possible serious injuries, according to the crash report.

The intersection was closed while police investigated the crash, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The crash report stated that all three officers had their seatbelts on and did not have any alcohol or drugs in their systems.

The crash remains under investigation.

