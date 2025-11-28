3 facing charges, 4 injured in tree lighting ceremony shooting

CONCORD, North Carolina — On Friday, Nov. 21, in the City of Concord, North Carolina, two suspects allegedly opened fire at a tree lighting ceremony that injured four people.
One of the suspects is a 17-year-old, and the other has been identified as 18-year-old Nasir Ahmad Bostic, according to a spokesperson.
A third suspect was taken into custody and is being charged as an adult. 17-year-old Keyvyonn Rayshaund Bostic is facing charges of accessory after the fact and inciting a riot. He was not injured during the shooting.
The Concord Police Department said the shooting at the City of Concord Tree Ceremony was not a random act of violence.
The police department said the two shooters involved are known to each other.
Nasir Ahmed Bostic and the 17-year-old suspect are two of the four people who suffered injuries and are both in critical condition.
Warrants for arrest have been made for Nasir Ahmed Bostic for assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, and inciting a riot. Bostic will be served his warrants upon his release from the hospital.
The Concord Police Department filed petitions with the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice for the 17-year-old suspect.
The petitions include assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, and two counts of discharging into an occupied property, inflicting serious injury, and inciting a riot.
Two other 17-year-olds also suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital. One remains in critical condition, and the other was released.
The shooting is still under investigation.
