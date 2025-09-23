24-year-old man who posed as Ohio high school student pleads guilty to federal charges

TOLEDO — The Venezuelan man who posed as an Ohio high school student has pleaded guilty to several federal charges, according to our CBS affiliate in Toledo, WTOL-11 TV.

Anthony Emmanuel Labrador-Sierra, 24, pleaded guilty during a hearing on Sept. 22 and no plea agreement was filed.

Labrador-Sierra pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by an alien unlawfully in the United States, making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm, and 2 counts of making or using false writings or documents, according to WTOL-11 TV.

The court prohibited Labrador-Sierra from making any contact with the victims or witnesses in this case, including any Perrysburg High School students.

He will remain in detention until sentencing, which is scheduled to take place on Jan. 23, 2026.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Department of Justice said in 2019 that Labrador-Sierra entered the country legally on a B1/B2 tourist visa but overstayed.

Investigators said the man eventually used a fake identity with a false birthdate to appear younger.

He enrolled in Perrysburg High School under the name “Anthony Labrador.”

As previously reported by News Center 7, federal investigators said Labrador-Sierra used a fake Ohio driver’s license and provided false information to illegally buy a semiautomatic pistol from a Bass Pro Shop in Rossford in July 2022.

He was arrested on May 23 and waived a preliminary hearing a few days later. At that time, his case was handed over to a federal grand jury.

Labrador-Sierra could face up to 30 years in prison.

