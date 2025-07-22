15-year-old girl killed in shooting; teen boy charged with murder

ELSMORE, Ky. — A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed Monday night, and a 15-year-old boy is facing murder charges.

Police in Elsmore, Kentucky, responded to a shooting where they found the teenage girl with gunshot wounds to her arm and chest, our news partners at WCPO reported.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet found the gun used in the shooting.

The suspect reportedly told officers that he ran away and accidentally dropped the gun at an undisclosed location.

Due to the ages of those involved, the names of both the victim and the suspect have not been released.

