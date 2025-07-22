Malcolm-Jamal Warner death: Co-stars, Hollywood reacts, new details released

Police in Costa Rica have released more details in the death of “The Cosby Show” actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner as co-stars remember the actor, poet and musician.

Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Department said Warner died on Sunday. He drowned after a current pulled him into deep water in the ocean at Playa Cocles, Limon, The Associated Press reported.

The initial report said that bystanders on the beach rescued him, members of Costa Rica’s Red Cross said he had no vital signs and took him to the morgue, the AP reported.

His cause of death was asphyxiation by submersion, People magazine reported.

Warner portrayed Theo Huxtable, the only son of Bill Cosby’s Cliff Huxtable and Phylicia Rashad’s Clair Huxtable, on the show that ran from 1984 to 1992.

After the show ended, he continued to act, starring in “Malcolm & Eddie” and “Read Between the Lines.” He also was a director, leading episodes of both those shows, as well as “The Cosby Show,” “All That” and “Kenan & Kel.”

“I grew up with a maniacal obsession with not wanting to be one of those ‘where are they now kids,’” Warner said in 2015. “I feel very blessed to be able to have all of these avenues of expression ... to be where I am now and finally at a place where I can let go of that worry about having a life after ‘Cosby.’”

A representative for Cosby, said finding out about Warner’s death, “reminded him of the same call he received when his son died.” Ennis Cosby was murdered in 1997, shot and killed during an attempted robbery in Los Angeles, People magazine reported.

“He had just done a concert in Minnesota and called Mr. Cosby and talked about it. They spoke all the time. He said ‘Malcolm was changing humanity,’” Bill Cosby’s representative told the publication.

He said that the actor spoke with Rashad after hearing the news, “reminiscing about Malcolm.”

Bill Cosby told CBS News that he and Warner had spoken about three months ago.

Warner in 2023 spoke about Bill Cosby’s legal trouble, serving several years in prison after being convicted in 2018 to drugging and sexually assaulting a woman. His sexual assault conviction was overturned in 2021 and he was released. Bill Cosby, however, is being sued by five more women for sexual assault, claims the actor denies.

Warner said he was still proud of the work the actors did on the show and what it meant to so many.

“Regardless of how some people may feel about the show now, I’m still proud of the legacy and having been a part of such an iconic show that had such a profound impact on — first and foremost, Black culture — but also American culture,” he told People two years ago.

Geoffrey Owens, who joined the cast in the second season, released a statement to Deadline, which read, “This tragedy has almost left me speechless. Malcolm was a lovely man; a sweet and sensitive soul. I respected him for many reasons, including the fact that he genuinely loved the act of creation. He had the mind of an actor and the heart of a musician. He was generous, too. I did a theater project long ago and asked him to participate; and he was there for me. My heart goes out to his family.”

Viola Davis put into words Monday what many people may have been thinking after hearing the news.

“Theo was OUR son, OUR brother, OUR friend. He was absolutely so familiar, and we rejoiced at how TV got it right!!”, she wrote on Instagram. “But Malcolm got it right ... we reveled in your life and are gutted by this loss.”

Tracee Ellis Ross, who starred opposite Warner on “Read Between The Lines” wrote on Instagram, “First I met you as Theo with the rest of the world then you were my first TV husband. My heart is so so sad. What an actor and friend you were: warm, gentle, present, kind, thoughtful, deep, funny, elegant.”

Questlove wrote on Instagram, “If you looked like me coming of age in the 80s, Malcom-as-Theo was a gps/lighthouse of navigating safety to adulthood. For those of us that didnt have “examples” or “safe environments”—I would like to think for anyone of age we used this entire show —and its offspring as life blueprints.”

Niecy Nash-Betts said she had “just spoke” with Warner.

Cookie and I are sad to hear about the passing of our dear friend Malcolm-Jamal Warner. We were both super fans of the hit Cosby Show and continued to follow his career on shows like Malcolm and Eddie and The Resident. Every time I ran into Malcolm, we would have deep and fun… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 21, 2025

The Gentle Giant

A poem and tribute to our beloved brother Malcolm-Jamal Warner



Today, we lost a gentle giant.

A man who won our hearts not by force, but by quiet grace.

From the very beginning, Malcolm-Jamal Warner reminded us that being calm, classy, sophisticated, and soulful… pic.twitter.com/1tUkY5QZ3q — Tyrese Gibson (@Tyrese) July 21, 2025

#RestinPower to NAACP Image Award winning actor, Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Your talent and spirit touched many lives, and your legacy will continue to inspire.



Thank you for the memories and the impact you made in the world of entertainment pic.twitter.com/y3zOBZqR3F — NAACP (@NAACP) July 21, 2025

I am so sad to read of the untimely passing of Malcolm Jamal Warner. He was the nicest guy and it was a privilege to have been in same company with him, sharing a directors’ panel along with Howard Gordon and Michael chiklis. My heart goes out to his family and friends. RIP… pic.twitter.com/vvE0IZu2oi — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) July 21, 2025

Prayers up for the family, friends and loved ones of Malcolm-Jamal Warner. The Cosby Show star has passed away due to an accidental drowning at the age of 54.



May the man who gave us one of the greatest sitcom characters ever in Theo Huxtable rest in Peace 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rf4GLzY7zq — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 21, 2025

For me and so many in my generation, Malcolm-Jamal Warner was a part of our childhood, a brother whose character “Theo” felt like one of my own. May God grant peace to his soul, strength and grace to his grieving family. 🙏🏾 — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) July 21, 2025

Learned the power of quiet grind from you—

A true pro,

Charisma and talent beyond this world.

A pure, good spirit.

Still chasing your light.

Rest easy, Malcolm-Jamal Warner pic.twitter.com/QxH3vy9uHR — Amin Joseph (@Amin_Joseph) July 21, 2025

