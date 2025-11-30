12-year-old girl rescued from collapsed sand during Thanksgiving family outing

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — A 12-year-old girl was rescued after she was buried in sand during a family outing on Thanksgiving.

Just before 5:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving, crews were dispatched to the Spring Creek trail near the end of Pruitt Road in The Woodlands, Texas, on reports of a child trapped after a cave-in, according to a social media post for the Woodlands Fire Department.

A 12-year-old girl on a family outing had become trapped after a large hole she was digging in the sand collapsed, covering her completely.

Her father rushed to her and was able to clear the sand from around her head so she could breathe.

First responders were directed to a sandbar on the West Bank of Panther Creek, just south of a pedestrian bridge, where they found the girl with just her face and head showing.

Crews worked to shore up the area, and they carefully cleared away the sand to rescue the girl.

After being evaluated by medics, the girl was released to her parents, who declined transport to the hospital.

“First responders from four agencies worked together seamlessly to turn a near tragedy into a Thanksgiving story that will be told for decades!” the department said in the post.

