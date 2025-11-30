Police, medics respond to crash that left driver trapped in vehicle

DAYTON — Police and medics responded to a crash that left the driver trapped in their vehicle in Dayton early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just after 1 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 40 block of South Garland Ave on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

The vehicle was on its side, and the driver was trapped in the vehicle.

Crews are working to remove the driver from the vehicle.

Details on any injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group