12 hurt, 1 dead after shooting at party in North Carolina

CATAWBA COUNTY, North Carolina — One person is dead and at least 12 others were injured in a mass shooting in western North Carolina.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting took place at about 12:45 a.m. in Hickory, which is a city in Catawba County.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators told our sister stations, WSOC-TV, that there was a party at one of the homes involving as many as 100 people at the time of the shooting.

Eyewitnesses said many of the people attending the party were from local high schools in the area, according to WSOC-TV.

One victim is in critical condition, and several others are in the hospital.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Hickory Police Department are investigating the scene.

No arrests have been made.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group