In 2009, legendary performer Phil Collins announced to fans that because of health issues, he’s no longer able to play the drums. So, fast forward to 2019 when his son, Nicholas, joined him on tour to play the drums.

During a performance in Houston, the two performed a version of Phil’s 1981 song, ‘You Know What I Mean.’ You can see the video below.

Collins announced his retirement from music in March 2022.