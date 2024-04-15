Former Ohio girls basketball player makes appearance on Saturday Night Live

OHIO — A former Ohio girls basketball player made an appearance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

Gabbie Marshall, a 2019 Mount Notre Dame graduate, played college at the University of Iowa and appeared with her teammates Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin, and Jada Gyamfi.

“MND basketball grad Gabbie Marshall and teammates on stage at SNL (Saturday) night!” MNB’s basketball wrote on social media. “What a moment for an MND alumna to share with Caitlin Clark, Ryan Gosling, Emily Brunt, and Chris Stapleton...just to name a few! #MND, #BoldFuture”

The four were on stage as host Ryan Gosling was ending the show.

Clark is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2024 WNBA draft and made a surprise appearance on “Weekend Update.”

