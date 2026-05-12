If you're like many business owners, you perceive the money spent on lighting up your commercial building or facility as a necessary evil. After all, quality lighting makes your premises easier and safer for employees to navigate. Nonetheless, the right commercial lighting solutions can reduce your energy bills without sacrificing the functionality and safety of your workspace.

EIA's most recent energy consumption survey for commercial buildings shows that lighting accounts for about 17% of total electricity used in commercial buildings across the U.S. Now, think about the potential cost savings from adopting energy-efficient lighting solutions.

The right lighting upgrades can reduce your commercial energy consumption and slash the high energy bills that many businesses face today.

Why Are Companies Switching to LED Lighting?

Many modern businesses choose LED lights for many reasons. Compared to traditional incandescent bulbs, LEDs:

Offer comparable or better light quality:

Consume less energy

Emit less heat

Last much longer

In fact, a high-quality LED can last up to 30 times longer than an incandescent bulb. This kind of performance and longevity justifies the higher initial investment.

Consider an Ohio warehouse that replaced its old HID fixtures with LED warehouse lights, for example. The reduced energy consumption for lighting translates to significant long-term savings on energy bills.

Some great examples of lighting upgrades where businesses see significant energy savings include, but are not limited to:

LED high bays for warehouses and plants

LED panels for offices and retail spaces

Vapor-tight LEDs for garages and food facilities

Linear strips for aisles and workstations

For commercial buildings or facilities with high ceilings, high bay lighting can deliver excellent performance and value.

How Significant Are Energy Savings With LED Lights?

Numbers may vary, but industry data from the Department of Energy shows that LEDs can consume up to 90% less energy than older incandescent lamps. With smart controls, the cost savings can add up quickly.

For example, motion sensors help switch the lights off in empty rooms and when natural lighting is available.

Several factors will influence your warehouse energy savings:

Daily lighting hours

Prevailing energy rates

The availability of energy rebates

The lighting technologies you use

The higher your previous lighting energy load, the greater the cost savings from upgrading to energy-efficient commercial lighting solutions.

What Does a Real Lighting Upgrade Look Like?

Many commercial facility owners or managers think that lighting upgrades only involve swapping out old, inefficient bulbs for newer, more efficient ones. Far from it, a good commercial or industrial lighting design requires a thorough and complete review of your existing lighting system.

For example, warehouse lighting ideas should:

Be energy efficient

Optimize your use of the space

Boost employee safety and productivity

Enhance visual appeal

Leave a positive impression on visitors

What to Expect When Making Professional-Grade Lighting Upgrades

A full upgrade typically involves the following:

An energy audit to check your daily usage of power

Mapping out your space to determine how to create a welcoming and productive atmosphere

Choosing the correct lighting fixtures for your commercial improvements

Removing the old, inefficient fixtures and replacing them with newer, more efficient ones

Adding extras like motion sensors, dimmers, and timers

Providing claims documentation to help you recoup the project costs

Following these steps will help you maximize the benefits from your commercial lighting retrofit.

Rebates and Tax Breaks That Are Worth Going After

Rebates and tax incentives help lower the initial cost. According to the IRS, Section 179D of the federal tax code offers commercial building owners a base deduction of up to $1.00 per square foot for a building with 50% energy savings.

Some utility companies often offer a separate discount, adding to the cost savings.

These programs keep on changing annually, so timing matters. It is advisable to make applications first, and that's where businesses that don't move fast tend to miss out.

Here are a few smart ways to get your partial refunds:

Let your application be first in the list.

Ask for bigger jobs from your utility.

Go for the tax deductions offered by your state.

Ensure your paperwork is handled by a reputable installer.

With early planning, you get to save your dollars by the time the job comes to an end.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Does a Commercial LED Upgrade Take?

Most upgrades take one to five days, depending on the building size and test point count. Installers divide the work into shifts so that everyone gets time to perform their errands outside work.

A well-managed crew can get the work done in a single weekend with even a 50,000 square foot warehouse.

Does LED Lighting Affect Workplace Productivity?

Yes, but in a positive way. Better light reduces eye strain and avoids errors and accidents on the warehouse floor.

Flicker-free LED panels make it easier for employees to focus on incomplete tasks, helping them get over the line faster.

Are Old Fluorescent Tubes Still a Backup Option for Users?

Not really. Fluorescent tubes are no longer accepted in several states, hence major brands are pulling out of the market. Since replacement tubes are becoming obsolete, you shouldn't wait any longer to switch to LEDs.

What's the Best Warehouse Lighting Idea for Tall Ceilings?

Above 20 feet, many people go for LED high bay fittings. They produce light immediately and don't require a warm-up period to illuminate like high-intensity discharge lamps.

Also, consider using motion sensors, as they turn on lights instantly when movement is detected.

Are Smart Lighting Controls Worth the Extra Cost?

Yes, they are a worthwhile investment. Smart lighting controls help trim your energy bill by regulating how you use your lights, especially when your facility is unattended. They are easy to set up and work well with modern LED systems.

Save Energy and Money With Efficient Commercial Lighting Solutions

Your lighting expenses needn't be high to maintain a safe and productive work environment. Modern commercial lighting solutions can significantly lower your facility's energy costs through efficient performance, smart controls, and energy rebates.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.