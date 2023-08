The WHIO-TV Orange Zone is giving you a shot at winning some great prizes.

Here’s how to play:

Watch the Orange Zone - every Sunday at 11:30 AM on WHIO-TV Channel 7

Watch for Touchdown Todd’s Trivia question with Todd Hollst, host of the Evening Edge on WHIO Radio

If you know the answer, come back to this page to register to win and submit your guess

One winner from all correct entries will win an awesome prize.

Official Rules Here





©2022 Cox Media Group