Windy, cold today, possible high water issues; Chance for rain, shower showers through tomorrow

A Flood Warning has been issued until 2:20 p.m. Wednesday for the Great Miami River in Sidney.
A Flood Warning has been issued until 12:21 a.m. Thursday for the Great Miami River in Troy.
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Lingering high water issues
- Rain/Snow showers possible next couple days
- Eclipse Day not looking great right now
DETAILED FORECAST:
WEDNESDAY: Windy and much colder with rain showers mixing with snow showers, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.
Lingering high water issues from recent heavy rains. Also, some thunder is possible at times.
Highs in the middle 40s. We will see a change to snow showers tonight with lows in the lower 30s. A very light coating on an elevated surface here and there is not out of the question.
THURSDAY: Lingering rain or snow showers continuing. Staying cloudy.
Chilly with highs in the low to middle 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle possible. Still cool with highs in the middle 40s.
SATURDAY: Sunshine and a bit milder with higher in the middle 50s.
SUNDAY: (ECLIPSE EVE!) Partly cloudy and milder with highs in the upper 50s.
MONDAY: (TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE) Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers. Highs in the middle 60s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid-60s.
