Windy, cold today, possible high water issues; Chance for rain, shower showers through tomorrow

A Flood Warning has been issued until 2:20 p.m. Wednesday for the Great Miami River in Sidney.

A Flood Warning has been issued until 12:21 a.m. Thursday for the Great Miami River in Troy.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Lingering high water issues

Rain/Snow showers possible next couple days

Eclipse Day not looking great right now

DETAILED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Windy and much colder with rain showers mixing with snow showers, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

Lingering high water issues from recent heavy rains. Also, some thunder is possible at times.

Highs in the middle 40s. We will see a change to snow showers tonight with lows in the lower 30s. A very light coating on an elevated surface here and there is not out of the question.

THURSDAY: Lingering rain or snow showers continuing. Staying cloudy.

Chilly with highs in the low to middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle possible. Still cool with highs in the middle 40s.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and a bit milder with higher in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY: (ECLIPSE EVE!) Partly cloudy and milder with highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: (TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE) Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid-60s.

