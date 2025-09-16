There are signs our dry spell could end

DAYTON, OH — Tuesday was another hot and dry day across the Miami Valley. Much like the last several weeks, rain was tough to come by. We remain trapped in a blocking pattern. Strong high pressure aloft isn’t moving, and this is giving us a very repetitive, very dry and warm stretch of days.

That looks to be the case until this weekend. Then we start to see some movement. That upper level high weakens, and things start to move from west to east yet again, and we open the door for the possibility of weather systems that may bring us rain chances.

As of now, I think isolated showers or storms could return Sunday and Monday. More numerous storms are likely by Monday night into Tuesday. We’re still several days away, but confidence in some rain is going up.