Sunny, warm today; Increasing storm chances this week, cooler this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Temperatures nearly 20 degrees above normal
- Increasing storm chances, a few strong
- Cool temperatures return late week
DETAILED FORECAST:
MONDAY: Some clouds and a southwest wind will allow temperatures to remain very warm this morning, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Otherwise mostly sunny with lighter winds and staying warm. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms-- mainly late day and into the evening.
The severe threat appears minimal at this time as we are still a few days out. Staying warm with highs in the middle 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely off and on. An isolated strong storm is possible, but confidence is not overly high right now as exact details need to be ironed out. Highs in the middle 70s.
THURSDAY: A few isolated showers, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the middle to upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A chance for showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
SATURDAY: Outside of a morning shower, Partly cloudy skies and cool. Highs near 60.
SUNDAY: Staying cooler with sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 50s.
