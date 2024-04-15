Sunny, warm today; Increasing storm chances this week, cooler this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Temperatures nearly 20 degrees above normal

Increasing storm chances, a few strong

Cool temperatures return late week

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY: Some clouds and a southwest wind will allow temperatures to remain very warm this morning, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop forecats Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Otherwise mostly sunny with lighter winds and staying warm. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms-- mainly late day and into the evening.

Futurecast for Tuesday at 7 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

The severe threat appears minimal at this time as we are still a few days out. Staying warm with highs in the middle 70s.

Futurecast for Wednesday morning, 5 a.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely off and on. An isolated strong storm is possible, but confidence is not overly high right now as exact details need to be ironed out. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY: A few isolated showers, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

Potential rainfall through Friday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A chance for showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Outside of a morning shower, Partly cloudy skies and cool. Highs near 60.

SUNDAY: Staying cooler with sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 50s.

