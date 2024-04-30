Mother says teens threw rocks through windows, threatened son

MIAMISBURG — A woman said she and her family is scared after someone threw pieces of cinderblock and rocks through her son’s bedroom windows.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, Lena Magee said it all started when her 16-year-old son got threatening messages from a group of boys.

“He’s afraid... he’s very afraid,” Magee said.

Never did she expect some of her glass windows to be shattered.

“There’s glass all over his room, there’s shards of it in his bed, it’s where his pillow was — it’s a mess,” she said.

She’s thankful he was not home.

“He could have had a concussion ... it could have been really bad,” Magee said.

She said this was not a random attack or an attempted burglary.

She detailed the messages her son got Saturday night.

“They said ‘you’re gonna catch a fade tonight’ and basically, that’s slang for either we’re gonna kill you or we’re going to beat you up,” Magee said.

She said they also sent messages referring to her son’s late dad.

“They made an elusive remark about his dad being passed away and that he was going to die like his dad did,” Magee said.

Magee called the police.

She said police told her they could not trace teh messages and the boys she believed were responsible had an alibi.

With no other evidence, Magee said police told her there was not much else they could do.

“I’m afraid for my son, he can’t sleep,” Magee said. “He’s like ‘What if I go outside and they do something to me? What if they jump me? What if they even stab me?”

News Center 7 reached out to Miamisburg police who said a supervisor would not be able to talk until Tuesday.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

