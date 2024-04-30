Woman formally charged in connection to Dayton stabbing

DAYTON — A woman has been charged in connection to a stabbing in Dayton earlier this month.

Ashley Bryant was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on a charge of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, according to court documents.

On April 18, Dayton police were called to reports of a shooting on Chapel Avenue and Grove Street, according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

>> ‘So much support;’ Community gathers to help family after Clark Co. crash kills father, husband

Police were not able to find a shooting but found a person who claimed they were stabbed by Bryant with a knife, according to the prosecutor’s office.

It is not known how serious their injuries were.

Bryant is not in custody.

She is set to be arraigned on May 14.

©2024 Cox Media Group