Man shot by officer formally charged after point air rifle at Huber Heights police

HUBER HEIGHTS — The man shot by a Huber Heights officer after pointing an “AR15-style rifle” at police has been formally charged.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Charges approved for man shot by Huber Heights officer after pointing air rifle at police

Kenneth Haught, 42, is facing one count each of felonious assault, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence, assault on a peace officer, and obstructing official business, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

He was indicted Monday by a Montgomery County Grand Jury.

>>RELATED: Officer who shot man who pointed rifle at police was involved in shooting just over a year ago

Haught was involved in a road rage incident and chased another vehicle, the prosecutor’s office said.

He allegedly chased another vehicle to Huber Heights and shot out the window of that car.

The vehicles ended up at a Shell Station where Haught is accused of ramming the other car, the prosecutor’s office stated.

Huber Heights police responded, the defendant fled, and a pursuit began.

>>RELATED: Police: Man points ‘AR15-style rifle’ at officers before being shot in Huber Heights

As News Center 7 previously reported, Haught was shot by Officer Shawn Waler on Sunday after being chased by police following a road rage incident.

A victim accused Haught of firing shots at his car and ramming into his car.

When stopped in a yard next to a home on Taylorsville Road, Haught was seen on police video getting out of his car and pointing an “AR15-style rifle” at officers. At that point, he was shot by Waler.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officer in Huber Heights

Police said that the weapon that he had was a DPMS Full Auto SBR Air Rifle.

Waler, a 19-year veteran of the force, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigations by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Huber Heights Police.

Haught is in Montgomery County Jail on a $10 million bond, the prosecutor’s office said.

His next court appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

©2024 Cox Media Group