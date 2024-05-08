Man points ‘AR15-style rifle’ at officers before being shot; Police to speak on shooting today

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights Police are expected to release more information on Wednesday after a man was shot by an officer over the weekend.

Huber Heights Police Chief Mark Lightner is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police: Man points ‘AR15-style rifle’ at officers before being shot in Huber Heights

As News Center 7 previously reported, a male suspect was shot by a Huber Heights police officer after police video showed he pointed an “AR15-style rifle” at officers.

This happened shortly after police were dispatched on a report of a road rage incident overnight on Sunday.

