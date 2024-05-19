Sunny, very warm today; Summer heat sticks around for a few days; Rain returns next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Sunny, very warm today
- Summer heat sticking around for a few days
- Next rain chance? Tuesday into Wednesday
>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
SUNDAY: Expect a hot and sticky day. Mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the middle 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs climbing into the middle to upper 80s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with highs in the upper 80s. Mugginess will make it feel more like 90 degrees. A stray shower or storm may pop up during the afternoon.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a good chance of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Warm and humid with highs in the lower 80s.
THURSDAY: Partial clearing skies after a morning shower or two and lower humidity with highs in the middle 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle 70s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
©2024 Cox Media Group