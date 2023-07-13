Strong, severe storms possible today; Lingering rain, storm chances this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Strong to severe storms possible today

Lingering rain and storm chances throughout the weekend

Low flood threat (1 to 2 inches of rain through Sunday)

DETAILED FORECAST

Rain chances Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

THURSDAY: Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says scattered storms early afternoon into early evening, a few strong.

Severe weather outlook for Thursday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

The strongest chance will be in the southeast portion of the Miami Valley.

Futurecast through Thursday afternoon Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Temperature trend Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Excessive rainfall potential Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of showers and storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Best chance for showers throughout the morning and again into the afternoon.

Rainfall potential through Saturday night Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

A few rumbles of thunder likely during the afternoon. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Warm and humid with a few isolated showers or thunderstorms possible. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with the chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

TUESDAY: A few storms are possible, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.





