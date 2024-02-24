Snow showers end this morning, highs around freezing; Warmer temps expected next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Light accumulating snow tonight
- Quite cold for Saturday
- Warmer with chances for rain and storms next week
>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
SATURDAY: Snow showers end Saturday morning. A gradual clearing into the afternoon. Staying cold with highs only around freezing. Windy, especially early in the day which will make for some cold wind chills
SUNDAY: Sunshine and rather mild again with highs quickly rebounding to the mid-50s.
MONDAY: Even milder with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the low 60s.
TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Very warm for this time of year with highs in the mid-60s.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Breezy. Mild again with highs in the low 60s early in the day. Quickly falling temperatures Wednesday afternoon.
THURSDAY: Gradual clearing behind the Wednesday cold front. Cooler with highs in the mid-40s.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with rain possible Friday night. High temperatures in the low 50s.
©2024 Cox Media Group