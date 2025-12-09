Several chances for rain and snow ahead

DAYTON, OH — Wednesday will be a sloppy weather day across the Miami Valley with constantly changing weather conditions. Rain, wind, and snow are all possible.

A rain/snow mix is likely around morning commute time. Most of this will be rain but there could be some areas that see mixing or even a changeover to wet snow. With morning temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, widespread road impacts are unlikely. A few slick spots can’t be ruled out. The actual cold front comes through late Wednesday morning. This will bring sharply falling temperatures and leftover moisture will change from rain to snow. Snow showers possible Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. Some potential exists for snow squalls which can lead to quickly changing driving conditions for the places that get hit. High on Wednesday of around 40 in the morning, colder during the afternoon. Wind gusts may exceed 35MPH.

After Wednesday, we’ll have additional chances for accumulating snow both Friday and Saturday. The exact track will determine the amounts and impacts. We’ll get a better handle on that part of the forecast tomorrow.